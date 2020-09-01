Tanzania: 2020 Diplomatic Golf Gathers Storm

1 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mbonile Burton

THE course is in immaculate condition as the preparation for the second edition of the Diplomatic Golf Tournament continues to rage on at Kili Golf course in Arusha.

So far several renowned golfers have shown interest to participate in the unique regional level event.

The Ministry for Foreign Affair and East Africa Cooperation and Zanzibar Tourism Board are the pillar heads of the event whose first edition was staged in Zanzibar last year. The second edition of the event is scheduled to tee off on November 7th this year at Kili Golf in Arusha.

The ministry's Deputy Minister, Damas Ndumbaro, who has masterminded the tournament, said over the weekend that they have already started receiving requests from golfers who want to register for the 18-hole tournament.

Ndumbaro said that the event has opened doors for Diplomats, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and other golfers from East African Community (EAC).

"As deputy minister, I am obliged to promote golf since it is ideal for diplomatic matters, this is the reason that makes it among the organisers of the event," he said.

One of the event's organisers, Reinfrida Rwezaura added everything is going on well and that they are grateful to see sponsors showing interest to bankroll the event, but the door is open for others to jump into the bandwagon.

She said invitation letters for the event will be soon distributed to the clubs and individual golfers.

Ndumbaro added that among others, the event aims at bringing together golfers and diplomats from all over the region.

"We want to ensure ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Diplomats participate in a big number," he said.

Ndumbaro, who identify himself as sports personality, has been engaged in several sports disciplines.

"I've been involved in several sports like soccer, basketball, tennis, squash, swimming, volleyball, golf and cycling thus I decided to use it in personal trips whenever I visit rural areas of Songea District," said Ndumbaro.

Though, he named cricket as game that he was yet to test.

Ndumbaro commended Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam for its youth programme that enabled to groom the big number of quality players.

