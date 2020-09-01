Tanzania: Upgrade Your Sports Arena, State Calls Regions

1 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government has called upon all regions in the country to upgrade their sports infrastructures as one way to win the privilege of hosting big events run by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

This was said by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe after gracing the Community Shield match between Simba and Namungo at Sheikh Amri Abeid Kaluta Stadium in Arusha on Sunday.

"Let me take this opportunity to congratulate TFF for their continuation of evenly distributing various big sport events to different parts of the country.

"Ahead of the today's (Sunday) match, the pitch here has been highly upgraded to fit the game which is a good thing and should be emulated by all regions so that the government and TFF should not refrain from staging big matches there," he said.

Also, Mwakyembe, despite lauding the good works done on the pitch, seized the chance to advise the stadium owners at the venue to renovate dressing rooms as well as toilets available at the facility.

However, on his part, the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almas Kasongo requested more sponsors to come forward to help in the smooth running of the league.

We are grateful to have sponsors such as Vodacom, Azam TV and our banking partners KCB Bank who have been always good even during the difficult period of the Covid-19.

"However, time has come for others to come aboard and contribute to the development of football. We need more support from stakeholders so as to achieve the desired goal," said Kasongo.

Simba's 2-0 victory on the day saw them winning the Community Shield silverware for the third time in a row and a good start for them ahead of the coming league season, which officially begins this Sunday.

Last season, Simba demolished Azam 3-2 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to lift the same trophy which marks the official beginning of the new season.

After Arusha, Simba will be heading to Mbeya region as they expect to face debutants Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium in their first title defence match of the approaching season.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.