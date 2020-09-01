Tanzania: Upgrade Your Sports Arena, State Calls Regions

THE government has called upon all regions in the country to upgrade their sports infrastructures as one way to win the privilege of hosting big events run by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

This was said by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe after gracing the Community Shield match between Simba and Namungo at Sheikh Amri Abeid Kaluta Stadium in Arusha on Sunday.

"Let me take this opportunity to congratulate TFF for their continuation of evenly distributing various big sport events to different parts of the country.

"Ahead of the today's (Sunday) match, the pitch here has been highly upgraded to fit the game which is a good thing and should be emulated by all regions so that the government and TFF should not refrain from staging big matches there," he said.

Also, Mwakyembe, despite lauding the good works done on the pitch, seized the chance to advise the stadium owners at the venue to renovate dressing rooms as well as toilets available at the facility.

However, on his part, the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almas Kasongo requested more sponsors to come forward to help in the smooth running of the league.

We are grateful to have sponsors such as Vodacom, Azam TV and our banking partners KCB Bank who have been always good even during the difficult period of the Covid-19.

"However, time has come for others to come aboard and contribute to the development of football. We need more support from stakeholders so as to achieve the desired goal," said Kasongo.

Simba's 2-0 victory on the day saw them winning the Community Shield silverware for the third time in a row and a good start for them ahead of the coming league season, which officially begins this Sunday.

Last season, Simba demolished Azam 3-2 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to lift the same trophy which marks the official beginning of the new season.

After Arusha, Simba will be heading to Mbeya region as they expect to face debutants Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium in their first title defence match of the approaching season.