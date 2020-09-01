Zimbabwe: Chin'ono Develops Covid-19 Symptoms, Shuffled Into Cell With 30 Inmates

1 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Jailed journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has reportedly developed Covid-19 symptoms.

This was revealed by his lawyers after the freelance scribe was examined by a private doctor Monday when he fell ill at Chikurubi Maximum Prison where he awaits trial for inciting public violence.

Chin'ono has been unwell since Sunday and was hastily attended to by a private doctor at prison Monday afternoon.

The doctor confirmed to Chin'ono's lawyers that the investigative journalist and film maker was exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms.

He has since been tested for Covid-19 but his results are pending.

"I have spoken to the doctor and the symptoms he is showing are that he has a fever, headache and taste distortions," lawyer Douglas Coltart told NewZimbabwe.com.

"The doctor has since advised us that while it is not conclusive that it's Covid-19, the symptoms are a concern and the doctor has since led the tests and we wait for results.

"Hopewell has been designated as a potential Covid-19 patient."

Despite Chin'ono showing Covid-19 symptoms, prison officials have not quarantined him from other prisoners as a precautionary measure.

Instead, he has been moved to a cell which holds about 20-30 inmates.

"He has been moved from his original cell and has been put in a cell which was designed for 16 people but currently holds 20-30 people," Coltart said.

Chin'ono has, during his numerous court appearances, complained of poor conditions under detention.

Two weeks ago, Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna allowed the journalist to inform the court over his prison nightmare but on camera.

There were concerns if Chin'ono were to testify in an open court, he may end up revealing sensitive information in violation of prison security protocols.

The Harare scribe had claimed his rights were being abused inside prison and these include confiscation of his goggles by prison authorities who feared the Covid-19 protective item could have been fitted with spying technology.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.