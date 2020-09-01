South Africa: Detectives Seek Public's Assistance in Tracing Suspects Responsible for Inyibaba and Berlin Fatal Shootings

press release

Police detectives are hard at work following up on all possible leads that could help find the suspects involved in the murder that claimed four lives in two separate shooting incidents in Unit-P near Mdanstane and Qokweni locality, Berlin last night, 30 August 2020.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this stage.

We have since enhanced safety and security with regular patrols in and around these areas as the investigation unfolds.

Anyone who might be able to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects can contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Aphelele Mnqwazana of the Eastern Cape Provincial Organised Crime unit on 082 441 9409 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.