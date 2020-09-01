Malawi: Government Hails Anglican Church for Socio-Economic Development

Mangochi — Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Rev. Brian Kamwendo has commended the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire for its continued contribution to the country's socio-economic development.

He noted that the Church's contribution Saturday when the Church ordained two deacons and three priests at St. Thomas Complex in Mangochi.

The Presidential Advisor described the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire as one of the country's key partners in development and that it was President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera's expectation that the Church would remain so.

"President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera's appeal to the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire is that they should continue complementing government's efforts by being a partner in development," Kamwendo, who represented President Chakwera at the ordination, said.

"The Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire has for long been contributing to the country's education and health development, among other areas and this is highly appreciated," he added.

Kamwendo appealed to the Church to pray for President Chakwera for God to guide the Malawi leader as he strives to fulfill what the Tonse Alliance promised Malawians.

"We are within the 100 days of the leadership of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and the president's expectation is that he should serve Malawians with the heart of servant hood," the Presidential Advisor said.

He added that: "But that can only be successfully achieved with God's guidance so I'd like to appeal to the Church to pray for our President."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bishop Rev. Brighton Vita Malasa of the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire described the ordination as "joyous occasion" saying it meant growth of the Church.

"God has, again, called young men to come and serve in his church and as the church is growing, the need for more servants to come and serve is very paramount," he said while expressing joy with the ordination of the five.

Malasa said the Church would continue to work with the government of the day to complement to the country's socioeconomic development.

In response to Rev. Kamwendo's appeal, he said the Church would continue its role of praying for the country's leadership "as it is written in Romans 13".

The Ordained Deacons are Anderson Kaiwa and Harrison Lupiya and they will be serving at Matope and Nkope Hill respectively.

The three Ordained Priests are Austin Joseph Lwanda for Likhubula Parish, Zomba; Peter Kumwima for Kadango Parish and Charles Lezile for Mpondasi Cathedral.

Bishop Malasa has appointed Rev. Emanuel Mastala as Cannon (advisor to the Bishop) and Tito Lezile as Archdeacon of Zomba with immediate effect.

Guest preacher at the occasion was Rev. Vasco Kachipapa, Secretary General for Nkhoma Synod of the CCAP and he urged the ordained servant "to keep their robes clean and win souls to salvation."