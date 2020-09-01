Zimbabwe: City Council Lifts Housing Director's Suspension

1 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Harare City Council has lifted the suspension of its director of housing Mr Admore Nhekairo barely days after suspending him on allegations of gross misconduct.

Mr Nhekairo was arrested in July before being suspended on August 3 on allegations of having allegedly offered residential stands to a group of individuals who were handling the case of the fraudulent sale of 152 stands in Kuwadzana.

After his reinstatement he was, however, ordered to go on paid leave pending the finalisation of his criminal charges.

He is currently on bail.

Mr Nhekairo was advised on the lifting of his suspension through a letter written by the town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango dated August 24.

"Following your suspension on August 3, 2020 to facilitate the conducting of hearing on allegations of gross misconduct levelled against you, kindly be advised of the upliftment of same and your reinstatement effective August 25, 2020," he said.

"However take note that in line with the Government regulations on the containment of the spread of Covid-19 and the increase in cases, it is prudent that you proceed on paid leave pending the conclusion of your disciplinary hearing and or criminal proceedings instituted against you."

In the letter, Eng Chisango said council has taken precautionary measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19 by minimising contact of employees during this period.

"The decision was arrived at following the rise of Covid cases among the employees, some whom are involved in conducting investigations and or facilitating your disciplinary hearing," he said.

"This unfortunate state of affairs has resulted in your disciplinary process taking longer than expected. To avoid prejudice on your part, the intended leave will not be deducted from your accrued leave days."

Eng Chisango said meanwhile, notwithstanding the paid leave, Mr Nhekairo shall be expected to fully cooperate with council in handling of his disciplinary case.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.