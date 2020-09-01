Zimbabwe: Juvenile Crimes On the Rise

POLICE are investigating a case in which a 12-year-old girl fatally struck her friend on the head with an iron bar while playing near their homes in Hopley, Harare, recently.

The victim, also aged 12, died a few hours after being admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital, apparently from the serious head injuries she sustained.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying investigations were in progress.

"The ZRP urges members of the public to monitor their children when they are playing outdoors.

"This follows a sad incident which occurred on August 21, 2020 in Hopley, Harare, where a 12-year-old girl struck another female minor aged 12, with an iron bar on the head. The victim was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital where she later died," he said.

Meanwhile, two men and a 13-year-old boy have also been arrested for stock theft and cultivating dagga at Mutema Village under Chief Benhura in Mhondoro.

They were arrested after they stole two beasts which they were found skinning in their garden. Police also recovered 162 plants of dagga.

Several minors have this year been implicated in criminal activities countrywide.

In January, a 14-year-old boy was among nine suspects who were arrested in connection with the hacking to death, of a policeman by a machete gang at Good Hope Mine in Battlefields.

Some of the suspects were arrested in Gweru after exchanging gunfire with the police.

According to the law, minors are normally interviewed in the presence of parents, guardians, a probation officer or a lawyer.

Legal experts say minors above the age of seven are considered capable of committing an offence and can be arrested and tried but in camera.

Police are expected to follow the due processes in terms of the law, when dealing with the minors.