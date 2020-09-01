Zimbabwe: Let Us Unite in Our Diversity

Every citizen has a right to live the life he/she desires, but that right should not infringe on the rights of others t through destruction of that which makes them humane - nationhood.

A country's forte is its citizenry, and a nation-state's aspirations are mirrored in its nationals, who can either obfuscate or illuminate them.

It is in our power as citizens to do so, and it all starts by us carrying the burden of being each other's keeper.

Let us find that which unites us, even in our own different ways, for expressing divergent views does not equate to rivalry. We remain one because it is only right to do so.

The world would be a better place if every citizen exercises his/her right to differ, not by disparaging those expressing divergent views, but by contributing to the common good that starts at the family level.

Whatever we wish for at the individual level as parents, siblings, community leaders, policymakers, clerics and professionals in our different careers, begins and ends with us as citizens. As Zimbabweans, we ought to know who we are so that it becomes easier for us to know what it is that makes us one, even in our struggles, for we toil together; rejoice and despair as one.

Alive to our daily struggles, and the reality of our situation, we locate ourselves in the global sphere and claim as our space that which no one else can lay title to: for, as in the words of George William Curtis, "a man's country is not a certain piece of land, of mountains, rivers, and woods, but it is a principle, and patriotism is loyalty to that principle".

For loyalty, patriotism and principle to hold forte for nationhood to subsist, it is imperative that individuals making up families, groups, communities and countries invariably become citizens and think in terms of citizenship.

So, what then is a citizen as compared to an individual?

An individual is generally a single human being separate from a group, family, community or country. Driven on by individualism he/she is abound to selfishly think about himself/herself. In whatever he/she does, the motivation is the self. An individual lives outside or on the fringes of sites making up the nation, for to him/her none else exists, but himself/herself.

A citizen on the other hand, is defined as a "native or naturalised member of a state or nation who owes allegiance to its government and is entitled to its protection (distinguished from alien); an inhabitant of a city or town, especially one entitled to its privileges or franchises."

Yes, we are members of a country known as Zimbabwe. It is our birthright; our Motherland, and the only thing that belongs to us and we belong to.

There is no other land that we can lay claim to, and there is no other nation that can claim us either, for national flags are not mere flapping cloths that can be pulled down, changed and hoisted again; they are emblems of a people's honour, which cannot be exchanged for gold, no matter the odds at stake.

We remain Zimbabwean; we remain who we are; and whatever our nation has become, or will become has everything to do with us as a people; as citizens of this beautiful land.

Often-times, when the burden becomes unbearable, the temptation is to lay blame on others. We are quick to ask what the country; our country, has done for us to deserve our undivided attention.

We question why we seem to be outside the realm of this our dream, which should equally be shared and cherished. Perceiving the dream to be outside our purview, we are quick to dismiss it as a nightmare.

It is so because the essence of citizenship is lost on our part, so we are moving further and further away from this space that we should be honouring. There is need to reflect on the words by John F Kennedy, 35th president of the United States, on the occasion of his inauguration when he said: "Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country."

There is always need to reflect on what it is that you are doing for your country that will change outcomes for us, for our children and future generations.

As Andrew Jackson aptly points out "every good citizen makes his country's honour his own, and cherishes it not only as precious, but sacred."

Imagine how much we can achieve if all pull together, in one direction.

Divide and rule tactics prevail in a polarised landscape, where brother hacks brother or sister's throat for lack of trophies in a world where no medals exist for second best.

But because as one we remain the first, there is no need to worry about worldly trophies sponsored by merchants of violence purporting to be champions of democracy and fair play. Haven't we travelled the railroad before, brother? Haven't we voyaged it dear sister, to know that highway robbers exist?

There should be a voice of conscience in each one of us that cries out each time the temptation to throw fellow brethren under the speeding train of our daily struggles grips us.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yes, there is something wrong in the way we distant ourselves from our nation, throwing spanners in the wheels meant to navigate our ship out of muddy waters.

When our visibility on social media or any other platforms is as divisive as it is blinding to others, then, surely, "something is not right."

Now, if all citizens are to love their country, they should feel protected and cared for; they should be provided for; they should be given a listening ear, which President Mnangagwa has always been doing and calling for others to do.

As has been observed through autochthon wisdom, a man cannot be expected to love his country, when as a child, he was never taught to love his village and fellow villagers. Old habits die hard, they say!

Negativity, therefore, should not be allowed to grow into a habit. Let us cultivate a culture of love, peace and unity, even in the face of adversity, for misfortune is a state of mind.

There is always a starting point.

If we teach our children the essence of nationhood and citizenship, through a shift not only in our thinking, but changes to the curricula in our schools, then, we will be able to create patriotic nationals, who will stand tall in defence