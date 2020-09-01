Zimbabwe: Legislators Undergo Covid-19 Testing

1 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Parliament yesterday tested Members of the House of Assembly and employees for Covid-19, ahead of the sitting of the National Assembly today.

The Senate will resume sitting on September 15.

Testing of legislators followed the suspension of parliamentary business in July after two legislators, a staffer and a journalist, tested positive for Covid-19 after Parliament's outreach tours.

Harare City Council's health department conducted the tests and results are expected today.

The National Assembly briefly sat last week and adjourned to allow for MPs to be tested.

Parliament's legislative agenda was disrupted by the lockdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a backlog of 15 Bills before the legislature at various stages of promulgation.

Some of the Bills before Parliament include the Finance Bill (No.4 of 2020) that was gazetted last week and is meant to give effect to the fiscal measures laid out by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube when he presented his Mid-Term Fiscal Policy Review Statement in June.

Other Bills include the Constitution of Zimbabwe (Non.2) Bill, Attorney-General's Office Amendment Bill, Forest Amendment Bill, National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill, Financial Amendment Bill and the Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill, the Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill, which are before the National Assembly while the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.1) Bill, the Marriages Bill and the Constitutional Court Bill are before the Senate.

The Pension and Provident Funds Bill and the Manpower Planning and Development Bill are yet to be tabled before Parliament although they have already been gazetted.

Bills that will not have been completed when the current Session of Parliament ends will be rolled over to the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.