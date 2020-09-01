Zimbabwe: Parly Withdraws 22 Diplomatic Passports

1 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Parliament has withdrawn diplomatic passports for all Members of Parliament who were recalled by their political parties.

Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda wrote to affected legislators yesterday directing them to surrender their diplomatic passports and revert to ordinary travel documents.

The Registrar-General holds the ordinary passport when a diplomatic passport is issued.It can return the ordinary one when the diplomatic one is surrendered.

In his letter, Mr Chokuda said the diplomatic passport facility had been extended to legislators by President Mnangagwa in September 2019.

"You may recall conditions for use of the document were linked to the tenure of the current Parliament inclusive of you being a serving Member of Parliament of Zimbabwe," reads the letter.

One of the affected former legislator, Mr Charlton Hwende from the MDC Alliance, confirmed receiving the letter withdrawing his diplomatic passport.

"It is not victimisation. The issue is the purpose for which it was issued has fallen away, they are no longer MPs," said Mr Chokuda.

He said every MP was eligible to take up a diplomatic passport although the facility was earmarked for certain categories of legislators when it was initially introduced.

"What we are saying is the circumstances under which the diplomatic passport was issued have changed. Furthermore, we are saying they are surrendering the diplomatic passport in exchange for the ordinary passport, so there is no prejudice they will suffer," he said.

The MDC-T recalled at least 21 MPs while Zanu PF recalled one legislator, Mr Killer Zivhu, after he ceased representing the party in Parliament.

Of the 21 recalled legislators, nine are Senators while 12 are National Assembly representatives.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.