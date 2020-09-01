Malawi: Civil Servants to Harvest From Sacco's Material Loan

Lilongwe — Public Servants can now turn their visions into fruition following Mzinda Sacco's introduction of 'Material loan' product aiming at cushioning their financial burdens which has for long failed them to realize their development plans.

The SACCO's President, Mphatso Nkuonera told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in an interview on Monday that the loan was for any Civil Servant willing to develop themselves in various aspects with very competitive interest rate.

"Any Public Servant can simply proceed to our offices at Area 3 in Lilongwe with a latest pay slip and immediately they will become an eligible member and access this loan payable in twelve months. Loan amount will vary according to details provided on the pay slip,"he disclosed.

Nkuonera added that it was branded material loan because the main aim was for the beneficiaries to buy household accessories like fridges, plots, building materials like iron sheets, farm inputs like fertilizers, oxcarts among others things.

The President said the loan product was initiated to complement government efforts of uplifting the welfare of civil servant in the country who may not have an opportunity to access loans from the employer.

"We appreciate efforts that the government was doing to uplift lives of Civil Servants, deliberately, we have this loan to join hands with government in supporting civil Servants,"he said.

Nkuonera explained that this loan product would give the Sacco's existing members a sigh of relief, at a time the country is facing financial crises amidst the Covid-19 pandemic which has economically affected the global.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I appeal to clients to consider investing on any borrowed funds or using it for the rightful intended purposes so that it transforms their lives in return," he stated.

The President revealed that there was 'Education' loan product which has been crafted to ease pressure of parents as schools are opening on September 7, 2020.

A Civil Servant working for Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, Wikisa Banda hailed Mzinda SACCO for creating this loan product, saying she could now build her long time dreams into being.

"It has been my dream to build a classic house but, financial constraints suffocate me, despite working for years. I can see light at the end of the tunnel through this Sacco's loan product,"she said.

Banda encouraged other money lending institutions to follow suit, saying Civil Servants are many and government alone cannot reach out to, hence advisable that other stake holders should complement it like SACCO

With over 2,000 members Mzinda Sacco started in 1996 and has been an agent of change in many people's lives economically.