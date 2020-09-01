Cameroon: Women Football - National Association Created

A General Assembly of promoters and presidents of women football teams ended at the FECAFOOT Technical Centre in Odza, Yaounde recently.

A National Association for Promoters and Presidents of Women Football Clubs (ANPPCFF) has been created. This is the outcome of the General Assembly of promoters and presidents of women football teams that ended at the FECAFOOT Technical Centre in Odza, Yaounde recently.

Women football is faced with many problems for several years. One of the major problems is that of the poor quality of stadiums. This is the main reason why women's teams do not perform well on the pitch. Besides that, the problem of communication between the promoters of women football, women's football clubs presidents and the hierarchy. Due to present situation of women football in the country it is therefore crucial that an association be created in order to enable women football reach its best moments and make a new start.

The President of Eclair Football Filles of Sa'a, Christian Onana, expressed satisfaction after the general assembly. He said the idea of creating a national association for women football clubs has been in gestation for several years and finally it has taken off. "We reflected on sponsorship. The League does not have the means to support women football. We have to reflect together on how to put our hands together to raise funds to give support to women football," he said. Other club presidents say their dream is to see the development of Women's football in Cameroon. Also, club presidents wish that the national championship and the Cameroon Cup be played normally. The objective is that the problems of players be taken into consideration.