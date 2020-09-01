Cameroon: Union Douala - Franck Happi Clarifies His Situation

After nine years at the helm of the Nassara Kamakai the president has decided to step down but will not leave Union.

The President of Union Sportif of Douala, Frank Happi, has thrown light on the present situation surrounding the Douala-based club. In a press conference he granted in Yaounde on Friday August 28, 2020, Frank Happi said he has decided to step down as president of Union Sportif of Douala. According to Franck Happi, he has been the president of the five-time Cameroon champions for nine years and that he has no intention of seeking another mandate as president of the Nassara Kamakai.

Franck Happi explained that he has arrived at the end of his present mandate as president of Union Douala but he will only leave the post once the next Congress of the club is organised. "I am tired and I don't have any ambitions of going in for another mandate as president of Union Douala. I am only determined to take Union through this transformation period", he said. Franck Happy said the fact that he has decided not to run for the next presidential election of the club does not mean that he is abandoning the team.

Speculations had been going on that Franck Happi has been ejected as president of Union Douala. However, Franck Happi has reiterated that he is still the one in charge of the club, until when the club meets in a Congress where a new president will be elected. Franck Happi regretted the fact that he has come to the end of his mandate as president of Union Sportif of Douala without providing the team with a befitting playground. Union has won just one league title in Franck Happi's nine years tenure (2011-2012 season), the same year he took over.