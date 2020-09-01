Liberia: New Life Recovery Center Launched Computer Training Program for Zogos

Marshall City — A non-profit organization, New Life Recovery, Center has launched a Computer Training Program for drug users who are commonly called "zogos" in Liberia.

The prospect of the training program is to enable drug users to have computer knowledge as they rapidly go through their recuperation at Center in Sundaygar Town, Marshall Road.

According to the executive director, Mr. Jefferson Knight, the program which is being named the Esther F Grant Computer Training Program has a duration for six to nine months and could serve as gateway for drug users to have professional skills after they have recovered from the center.

The center which has been in operation since 2012, currently has 15 male drug users who are currently undergoing resuscitation but Mr. Knight alarmed that the personals are low in term of the numbers of users in the country.

According to Mr. Knight, opening of a female annex for drug users remained the principle agenda of the organization but noted luring fund to construct the building continue to be a setback.

Mr. Knight further noted that the major issue remains for government to fund organizations involved in these social programs to enable them function to its full potential and transform the lives of drug users in the country.

The executive director, however, expressed his frustration at government for chasing drug users rather than focusing their attention on those drug dealers.

"We have been advocating and calling our government to make the drug law non-billable." The government needs to enact stronger drug laws to protect our children from these substances," Mr. Knight said.

"And the frustrating part it, whenever the police and Drug Enforcement Agency go to raid, they go for the substance users and then leaving the drug dealers," Mr. Knight added.

Speaking further, the chief launcher, Cllr. Sundayway E Amegashie expressed her delight to the center for making those going through the rehabilitation useful citizen again.

Cllr Amegashie further commented that those within the center should make proper use of the training to improve their lives even better.

"The computer training is for you to learn a skill. Whatever training given, will impact and help in whatever professional you have chosen in life," Cllr. Amegashie said.

Also speaking Madam Esther F Grant, one of the sponsors of the center, noted that those users are gifted, urging them to take the program serious in order to be a help to their families.

"Liberians need you, your families need you, don't feel rejected. We will do everything to support this dream Madam Grant said.

Making a brief remark, one of the substance users who is currently going through a rehabilitation, Milton Joshua said he thankful for the change he has had over the last couple of months.

Mr. Joshua revealed that he has come to believe in himself again and ready to go back to do the right things.