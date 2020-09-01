Liberia: Thousands of Grand Bassa County Residents Citizens Turns Out for the CPP Endorsement of Sen. Lawrence

Buchanan — Thousands of residents in vote-rich Buchanan, Grand Bassa County Sunday turned out to show their love for the incumbent Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence at a program marking her endorsement as the lone candidate representing the Collaborating Political Parties in the county.

Senator Karnga-Lawrence will contest on the CPP ticket on December 8, 2020, for the senate.

Supporters who were predominantly women sang songs of support as they turned out in their numbers in solidarity with Senator Karnga-Lawrence who is the only female in the senate and currently, the only female candidate in contestations for re-election to the Senate.

"We are here - whether it rains cats and dogs, we will remain here to show our support for our colleague who is of our sex. We think it is time that the women of Bassa stand behind another woman in these elections. As it is, Nyonblee is the only face of the Women in the Senate - and she's our only hope," one supporter told a team of reporters.

Senator Karnga-Lawrence is second to Senator Darius Dillon of Montserrado County to receive the CPP endorsement for the pending December 8, 2020 Midterm Senatorial elections. The CPP includes four collaborating Political parties working together to unseat the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) made of three political parties.

"CPP is strong together and the love shown me today is beyond party line. You are here because of you Country and the future of your children it is now time we reclaimed our country and put it back on the right path," Senator Karnga Lawrence said.

The event, graced by all three of the CPP leaders including Karnga-Lawrence herself, was dampened by bad weather, but that was not enough to prevent supporters from attending in their numbers.

As it stands, Senator Karnga Lawrence now has an uphill battle as she will have to defeat Mr. Gbezohngar Findley, former Foreign Minister, former Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate to retain her seat.

Findley a former member of the Unity Party, is contesting on the ticket of the ruling CDC after switching loyalty from the former ruling party after the 2017 elections that brought into power the CDC leadership.

Prior to him joining the CDC, Mr. Findley lost his seat in the senate as a sitting Pro-tempore to Senator Johnathan Kaipay of the Liberty Party in 2014 special senatorial elections.