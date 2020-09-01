Liberia: Renowned Liberian Humanitarian Dr. Daniel E. Cassell Vows to Help Improve the Living Condition of Liberians Through Humanitarian Initiatives

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer and President of the Dr. Cassell's Foundation has vowed to assiduously work with Liberians, particularly less fortunate and needy citizens to help improve their living conditions through the provision of adequate social services and empowerment opportunities.

Dr. Daniel E. Cassell pointed out that through his foundation, he will provide helping hands and assistance to vast majority of less fortunate Liberians as well as women groups, students and organizations in the country.

He encouraged citizens who have been abandoned by the wayside to keep the hope because he remains committed to give back to the needy what God has blessed him with.

Dr. Cassell made these assertions when he addressed hundreds of residents, including youths, women, physically challenged and students in Marshall City, Margibi County on Sunday, August 30.

He observed that most often citizens' wellbeing is downplayed by those who they immensely help to lift up in their respective endeavors.

"I thank you all for your presence today. It tells me that the presence of Dr. Cassell's Foundation is of importance. I have travelled the roads that you have travelled. I lived the life that most of you are living. My number one prayer to God has been when God continues to bless me and and lift me up; I should remember those who are down".

"All that I have earned in terms of money and wealth, it is not for me to keep it. God gave it to be so it can pass through me. I am here today to establish the Dr. Cassell's Foundation in Liberia to be a help to the less fortunate, the poor and those of you who have been forgotten by the wayside. They passed by you like they don't see you; but I see you. I will stop and talk to you".

Dr. Cassell, however, vowed to help citizens to realize their true values in order to empower themselves and help move their country forward.

He promised to initiatives numerous projects in the soonest possible time to bring some level of relief to those who are in need.

He committed his foundation to the immediate construction of a parking lot for commercial motorcyclists following the location of a suitable spot, the completion of a local church building under construction, the construction of public latrines and hand pumps, among others.

The Dr. Cassell Foundation was established in July 2020 in Liberia to help assist with meeting the basic needs of the poor, less fortunate, and disenfranchised citizens of the Liberian society.

It plans to also provide technical, medical services and supplies to the needy, conduct need assessment and provide rehabilitation services, promotes security, public education, and safety, and empowers citizens through vocational skills training, agriculture skills acquisition, educational services and employment assistance, among others.

Currently, the Dr. Cassell's Foundation is constructing two bridges to serve as transport route to work, and enable residents and marketers to sell their goods or services along the Kakata-Bong Mines road.

It is also engaged into rough grading, leveling and cleaning and construction of roads and farming areas in Margibi County.