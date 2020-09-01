Liberia: Baptist Official Brands Pending Convention Unconstitutional

Monrovia — The National Father of the Liberia Baptist Men's Department Atty. John Sarkorh said the current arrangements leading to the holding of the church's convention in the wake of crisis is 'unconstitutional' and could set a bad precedence.

Speaking Sunday, August 30, when he was sashed and crowned National Baptist Father of the year 2020/2021, across Liberia at a ceremony held at the Duport Road Baptist Church, Atty. Sarkorh noted that ongoing demand of Baptist men and some Pastors including Deacons to hold a new convention is simply at attempt to grab power.

"I, too, I am not happy and have been disturbed by action of National Baptist men including some Pastors and Deacons of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention to tear the institution apart only because of power and greed, this is so saddened," Atty. Sarkorh stressed.

He stated recalled that in times of crisis in the past, dating back during the 1980 coup, the civil unrest and Ebola epidemic, the convention waited until things were normal before taking the necessary decision.

The Liberia Baptist Men 25th Father wondered why, the process is proceeding contrary during, this time of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sarkorh argued that there is no provision in the Baptist constitution that requires the sitting president to turn over power to the executive secretary or board of executives in the time of crisis, maintaining that ongoing arrangement is a bad precedence.

Atty. Sarkorh therefore called for 'complete unity' among members of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational convention before proceeding for convention.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, only with unity, can the Baptist Church Convention meet its full objective of upliftment.

"However, since we all claimed that we are educated people, why we did not go for a referendum to amend the constitution and say in the case of crisis, the April or May year section, we should have a convention," Atty. Sarkorh averred.

"Let's not compare ourselves with the Methodist because they are United in structure and everything. But for us we are divided," he added.

He maintained that every auxiliary Church of the Baptist denomination is one way or the Order independent and the President of the convention is a ceremonial head, unlike other churches, therefore division should not be encouraged in any way.

Atty. Sarkorh at the same time praised God for giving him such honor in succession, saying "it is the first of its kind in the history of the Baptist men's Department," and was also quick to commend his colleagues for reposing confidence in him to serve them once more.

He also pledged his unflinching support to the department and the Institution in general.