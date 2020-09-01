Sudan: UNAMID Head Welcomes Progress in Sudanese Peace Talks

Juba — The Joint Special Representative for the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, who attended the signing ceremony of the comprehensive peace agreement by the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance in Juba yesterday, has congratulated all parties for their determination, courage and commitment.

In a statement following the signing, Mamabolo conveyed the greetings of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki to the parties who initialled the agreement.

"I would like to congratulate Sudanese people on this significant step and commend in particular the signatory parties for their determination, courage and commitment to lasting peace in Sudan," Mamabolo said.

"We hope that this agreement is perceived as the start of a process that includes all in a positive move towards peace, justice and national unity. This includes the full realisation of the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all the people of Sudan, including Darfuris," he stated. He also applauded the South Sudanese mediation for facilitating the negotiation process amidst challenges.

Mamabolo hoped that those who remain outside (the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North-Abdelaziz El Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdelwahid El Nur) will soon join the peace process to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people and the objectives of the December 2018 Revolution.

"To that end, the United Nations and the African Union remain committed to supporting this process to the very last day of UNAMID's mandate [October 31, 2020]," Mamabolo concluded.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.