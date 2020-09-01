Sudan: EU - 'Peace Agreement an Important Milestone in Transition of Sudan'

Brussels — The comprehensive peace agreement signed by the Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance in Juba yesterday signifies an important milestone for the ongoing democratic and economic transition of Sudan, EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell says in a press statement on behalf of the European Union.

"Mediated with the help of neighbouring South Sudan, the agreement paves the way towards the establishment of a lasting peace in Sudan. Only an agreement implemented in good faith and in the spirit of cooperation can live up to the needs and expectations of the Sudanese people for a better life in peace and stability," Borrell says.

'This is the time for all Sudanese stakeholders to set aside their differences and to look for the greater good of the country and of all Sudanese'

"On this occasion, the EU calls upon Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North-Abdalaziz El Hilu and the Sudan Liberation Movement-Abdelwahid El Nur to join the peace efforts for the benefit of the local communities who deserve to benefit from the changes underway in Sudan. This is the time for all Sudanese stakeholders to set aside their differences and to look for the greater good of the country and of all Sudanese."

In conclusion, Borrell assures that the EU remains committed to supporting the historic Sudanese transition.

