Nigeria: ActionAid Urges States to Domesticate Disability Commission Law

1 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Following President Muhammadu Buhari's appointment of executive members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), ActionAid Nigeria has called for the domestication of the Disability Commission Act.

The non-governmental organisation in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Nihinlola Ayanda, on Tuesday, said while it applauded the federal government for making efforts to end years of exclusion of the disabled, it hopes the commission will defend the rights of PWDs as contained in the law.

ActionAid said, as enshrined in the law establishing the commission, at least five per cent of all public appointments at all levels should go to people with disabilities to enable them proffer solutions to the challenges that they face.

"We call governments at all levels to honor this provision of the law," it said.

The group also asked the government to invest in infrastructure and public services that account for the needs of the disabled.

"More tax, well spent, can help make this happen, but aggressive reduction of corporate tax bills undermines the efforts of governments to secure resources to fund public services. Governments should ensure that PWDs participate equally and meaningfully in all processes around designing, legislating and budgeting for city planning and public transport.

"We call on state governments to expedite action in domesticating the Disability Commission as further delay will amount to great injustice especially at a time when the world is battling COVID-19, one of the most lethal pandemics in the history of mankind," the group said.

PREMIUM TIMES last week Monday reported the appointment of executive members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (PLWDs) in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019.

This newspaper had also on several occasions reported the travails of PLWDs in Nigeria.

