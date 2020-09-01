Nigeria: AEDC Begins Implementation of New Tariff Plan

The management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it has started implementing its new Service Reflective Tariff Plan (SRT) across its franchise area from September 1.

Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC's General Manager, Corporate Communications, announced this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Fadipe said the SRT plan is a Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) mandated tariff structure.

According to him, the increment in tariffs will result in substantially longer hours of power supply.

He said the tariff structure would also result in a good quality voltage profile, swift response to faults clearing and provision of pre-paid meters.

Mr Fadipe stated that the service reflective tariff plan is an innovative structure designed to deliver on the need for an upward review of tariff with an attendant caveat that there must be improvement of service in the power sector.

"The service reflective tariff plan signals a new approach to tariff design that is required to ensure equity and fairness in delivering quality service to customers."

"It also ensures that customers get good value for their money.

"The new tariff design proposes an upwardly adjusted tariff for customers who are not averse to paying more to enjoy longer hours of supply, standard voltage profile and faster fault clearance timelines.

"While we keep working at ensuring all classes of customers enjoy improved supply, customers who enjoy less than 12 hours of supply will not be affected by the new tariff plan.

"Hours of supply to this class of customers will also not be adversely affected by the implementation of the plan," Fadipe said.

Mr Fadipe encouraged customers to embrace the new tariff as the goal is to ensure that customers enjoy improved service and also to position the power sector for optimal performance, going forward.

He said that more updates would be made available to customers on the new tariff plan via multiple platforms.