Kenya Healthworkers to Fly Kenya Airways on Half Price

Nairobi — Kenyan healthcare workers will pay 50 per cent off on airtickets in the whole month of September, in what the airline described as a gesture to honour them.

The offer kicked off on September 1, until 30, on more than 20 destinations, even on Business class.

"We celebrate our medical heroes with an exclusive offer. Healthcare workers can book tickets by 30th Sep 20 and get up to 50% off in Business and Economy class to 20+ destinations," the airline said in a statement.

The national carrier said the move is meant to honour the front-line health workers involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that had claimed 572 lives. Over 30,000 had been infected by August 31.

All the healthworkers will need to redeem the offer is their Job Card.

Frontline health workers have been among the 577 to die from coronavirus in Kenya since the first case was detected in March. They include a 32-year-old nurse who succumbed to the disease two weeks after giving birth to her child.