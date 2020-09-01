Tanzania: Magufuli Lists Promises As He Starts His Re-Election Campaign

1 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Bahi — President John Magufuli kicked off his campaign trail for re-election in the October polls on TPresident John Magufuli kicked off his campaign trail for re-election in the October polls on Tuesday with a list of promises.uesday with a list of promises.

The ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) launched its campaign and manifesto on Saturday in Dodoma but the party's presidential candidate started his rallies today.

Speaking at Bahi, his first stop for Tuesday, Magufuli asked for votes promising more water projects and rural electrification to more villages.

According to him, in 2015 there were only four villages with electricity and 43 more have been connected in the last five years.

"If you vote for me in October, I will finish the remaining 16 villages," he said.

"We have implemented some Sh2.9 billion water projects at Bahi and we have others in pipeline. I am sure they will be completed in the next five years," said Dr Magufuli who was accompanied by the area's parliamentary candidate Mr Kenneth Noro and other party cadres.

Magufuli expressed his satisfaction with the current economic growth, peace and unity the country is enjoying, promising to maintain them.

Magufuli is scheduled to have rallies at Manyoni, Ikungi and Singida on Tuesday before moving to Tabora Region, tomorrow Wednesday.

Related Stories

Magufuli Promises better days as election campaigns kick off

LIVE: CCM kicks off 2020 election campaigns in Dodoma

What people say about Magufuli's bid for re-election

Review: How the 2015 polls were mapped out

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
How Ebola Outbreaks Helped Uganda Respond to Covid-19 Pandemic

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.