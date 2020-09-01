Kenya's Covid Curve Flattening as 114 Cases and No Deaths Reported

1 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Kenya opened the month of September with zero COVID-19 deaths, with just 114 cases.

The cases have been dropping significantly since last month, in what President Uhuru Kenyatta attributes to the strict measures employed by his government.

The East African nation is still implementing a night curfew since April, with bars and all forms of entertainment joints ordered closed.

"We had 114 cases from 1,682 samples," said Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health who released Tuesday's statistics, updating the country's caseload to 34,215.

"Fortunately," he said, "there was no death."

Dr Aman urged total compliance to regulations by the Health Ministry to help flatten the curve.

"We continue to advocate for the adherence of the set containment measures so as to defeat the spread of the virus in the country," he said.

Aman further announced that 263 COVID-19 patients who were under the home-based care treatment had been cleared of the virus while another 55 were discharged from the hospitals raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 20, 211.

The number of fatalities in the country still stand at 577 after no deaths were reported Tuesday.

Kenya has been registering low COVID-19 infections consistently since last month, in what President Uhuru Kenyatta has since described as remarkable progress in flattening the curve.

