Kenya: Solicitor General Ogeto Decries Lack of Enough Funding for AG Office

1 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The office of the Attorney General now says that lack of enough facilitation hinders its operations, and often leads to losing cases filed against the state in court.

Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto said apart from challenges occasioned by lack of office equipment, State Counsel offices across the country have faced logistical challenges on court attendance.

"As the government's principal lawyer, we are tasked with a great burden, one that needs considerable resources to undertake. With as high as three thousand cases filed against the government every year, inadequate equipment has been posing a serious threat to our efficiency and effectiveness," Ogeto said.

A recent report shows that the state owes individuals and organisations billions in lost cases, after compensations were ordered.

"We have to admit that some of these cases would have been successfully defended and bills minimized if we had facilitation. Our assurance must be that with these additional resources, we must endeavor to do all we can to ensure that the performance of our constitutional and statutory duties to the government and the public runs with clockwork precision," said Ogeto

Ogeto spoke while flagging off 16 vehicles and 62 desktop computers for regional offices.

The vehicles and computers will be delivered to 12 regional offices in Meru, Kisumu, Kisii, Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Embu, Nyeri, Mombasa, Kilifi, Nakuru, and Kwale.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

