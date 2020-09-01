Mauritius: Covid-19 - Mauritius to Reopen Borders in Three Phases

1 September 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Mauritius is reopening its borders in three phases and the protection of the population remains the priority in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase comprises the repatriation of Mauritians stranded abroad which will continue until 30 September 2020. Arriving passengers will continue to be quarantined in the centers made available by the State.

The second phase will start on 01 October 2020 during which travel to and from certain destinations will be allowed. Access to the Mauritian territory will be authorised to passengers abiding by sanitary protocols. Online booking for airline tickets and hotel room reservations would be available. However, priority will be given to Mauritian nationals, licensed residents, those employed in Mauritius and other visitors wishing to travel to Mauritius.

The third phase of reopening the borders will be determined in the light of the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens who are directly affected by the restrictions, currently put in place, including hotel taxis and tourist operators, will continue to receive financial assistance from the Government.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.