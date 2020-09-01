Mauritius: Covid-19 - Mauritius to Reopen Borders in Three Phases

press release

Mauritius is reopening its borders in three phases and the protection of the population remains the priority in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first phase comprises the repatriation of Mauritians stranded abroad which will continue until 30 September 2020. Arriving passengers will continue to be quarantined in the centers made available by the State.

The second phase will start on 01 October 2020 during which travel to and from certain destinations will be allowed. Access to the Mauritian territory will be authorised to passengers abiding by sanitary protocols. Online booking for airline tickets and hotel room reservations would be available. However, priority will be given to Mauritian nationals, licensed residents, those employed in Mauritius and other visitors wishing to travel to Mauritius.

The third phase of reopening the borders will be determined in the light of the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens who are directly affected by the restrictions, currently put in place, including hotel taxis and tourist operators, will continue to receive financial assistance from the Government.