Uganda: Why Telecom Firms Are Partnering With Mobile Phone Manufacturers

The swift move by telecommunication giants to partner with mid-range phone manufacturers in June this year raised eyebrows on who was next in line and what could be the jest behind the pattern. Following the 21st century, it is imperative to have everyone on board for digital inclusion.

With an increasing need to adapt to digital life amidst infrastructural challenges, the telecommunication industry has to bridge the connectivity gap to accommodate more numbers in fast internet access.

Customers who buy the Techno Camon 15 automatically get connected with a free SIM card along with 3GB of data for three months from MTN. The Infinix-Airtel partnership is valid on a range of five kinds of phones that include NOTE 7, HOT9 Play, HOT9, S5 Pro and NOTE 7 Lite packaged with a complimentary of 5GB of data for a month.

Mr Joseph Etiang, the spokesperson of Techno Mobile Uganda, explains that the partnership is aimed at giving back to their customers. "We thought about how we can do it minus giving them a phone. It being a powerful phone, it needs very good Internet and we found out that MTN would be the best partner. This is to help a customer experience the phone in its totality and get unto the bandwagon of internet usage since everything is now one online."

Airtel's public relations manager Sumin Namaganda confirms the partnerships with phone manufacturers are intended to increase 4G network penetration; thus drive digital and financial inclusion as well tele-density in Uganda."

According to the digital inclusion survey, the ubiquity of the Internet poses challenges and opportunities for individuals and communities alike. These challenges and opportunities have not been evenly distributed. Digital technology has opened new domains of exclusion and privilege for some and leaving some populations isolated from the vast digital realm. Digital inclusion brings together high-speed internet access, information technologies, and digital literacy in ways that promote success for communities and individuals trying to navigate and participate in the digital realm.

Micheal Niyitegeka, IT expert, views the partnership in two ways.

"There are benefits that come on both ends for the consumer. A bundled product helps a consumer save and also acts as an opportunity to have a smartphone. The end game of the telecommunication companies is to get more people using more data. Everything is an addition to the end game. If I can enable one to access this device, I can also enable them to consume more data. Mid-range phones cost about Shs400,000. It also means that if there are more people with good functioning smartphones, they will consume more data than if they did not have the devices."

The phones are typically the same from the functional perspective. "The key things include the hardware specifications, storage, camera. Core functions are the same for both," Niyitegeka adds.

Looking at distribution, the phone makers have a large distribution, partly explaining why most people have them besides their affordability.

Mr Remmegious Ssewankambo, senior Executive Editor at Techjaja, argues that telecom companies have a large retail network and the phones makers have a large retail footprint so the two working together means very many people can get their phones.

For every new purchase, Ssewankambo says a client gets data which lures one into buying those phones. Besides that, the two phones have established themselves as good phones at an affordable fee. At the end of the day, the telecom company is growing with the customer as they upgrade through the phones because they have to subscribe for more data once the offer gets used.

The uptake of phone manufacturers' products in a market where they may not have a dominant share or have an appreciable market share and want to increase it, Mike Kwatampora, the technical director at Uganda Internet Exchange Point, opines.

"A telecom operator taking advantage of a phone uptake in the market to push their network as the preferred provider for use with the handset. This means the handset is locked to that operator," Kwatampora states.