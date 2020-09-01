Zimbabwe Hopes to Increase Maize Production

analysis

Will Zimbabwe's ambition to notably lift its maize domestic production in 2020/21 materialise, and if so, what will be the implications for SA maize exports?

The Zimbabwean government made an important statement about its maize production ambitions last week, which if fulfilled, would have implications on South Africa. The government aims to encourage farmers to plant 1.5 million hectares of maize, which would be a 3% increase from the five-year average area. This is plausible as the country managed to plant 1.9 million and 1.7 million hectares in 2017/18 and 2018/19, respectively. But what makes this particular announcement interesting is the yield target. The government has set a target of 2.4 tonnes per hectare.

Now, viewing this yield from a perspective of South Africa isn't extraordinary or anything to aspire to. After all, South Africa's maize yields have averaged 5.3 tonnes per hectare over the past five seasons. But for Zimbabwe, where maize yields have averaged 0.7 tonnes per hectare over the past five years, a 2.4 tonnes per hectare yield target is extraordinary. And the historic data is rather revealing; only in 1973 did Zimbabwe ever manage to have a national maize yield that is over 2.0 tonnes per...