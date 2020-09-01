Lesotho: Acting Premier Mamiki Qabathe Reunites an Abducted Baby to Biological Parents in Maseru, Lesotho

press release

A South African woman abducted a now 10 months old baby from the hands of her biological mother in Lesotho, when she was 3 months old, under pretense to assist her.

The woman was eventually traced in Welkom, Free State, and is now in police custody.

The child has been in a place of safety in Welkom, and the Department of Social Development, worked with the Lesotho Consular in Welkom, for the reunification of the baby with her biological parents who are both Lesotho nationals.

Yesterday, the Acting Premier of the Free State, Mamiki Qabathe, handed over the baby to biological parents in Maseru, Lesotho.

"I wish to thank the government of Lesotho, which worked together with our government, in ensuring that the child is brought back to her parents safe and sound", said Acting Premier.

"We end Women's Month on a high note, with a happy ending where parents are reunited with their child. This occurs during a time our government is working on means to deal with Gender Based Violence, which continues to manifest itself in our communities, Acting Premier said.

In her remarks, Hon. Minister for Social Development in Lesotho, Me 'Matebatso Doti, thanked the Acting Premier of Free State, the Law Enforcement Officials and Social Workers for the work well done. The Minister further committed to include in her proposal to Lesotho Minister of Foreign Affairs, a proposal to deploy Social Workers in Lesotho Consulates across South Africa, to enable the system to fast track similar cases in collaboration with the South African government".

The family will through the Lesotho Department of Social Development, receive counselling, while the child will be assisted to obtain the necessary trauma support and care.