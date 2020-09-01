South Sudan: IGAD Commends the Sudan Peace Agreement

@HonTutQalwak
The delegation of the transitional government of Sudan and the armed movements in Darfur sign seven protocols to end the fighting in the region.
1 September 2020
Intergovernmental Authority on Development in Eastern Africa (Djibouti)
press release

Djibouti — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) commends the initialling of the peace agreement between the Government of Sudan and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) yesterday in Juba, South Sudan.

The peace agreement reached in Juba is a historic milestone for the people of the Republic of Sudan in their aspiration for a peaceful and prosperous country. IGAD commends the Government of Sudan and the Sudan Revolutionary Front for reaching a historic peace agreement for the benefit of the people of Sudan.

It is IGAD’s sincere hope that the remaining armed actors and non-signatories to the peace agreement will soon join their brothers and sisters to put an end to the suffering. It is critical that all Sudanese people participate in their country’s future and contribute to the well-being of their country.

IGAD acknowledges that a peaceful and prosperous Sudan is in the interest of the region which needs to be led by the good example of a unified, inclusive and visionary leadership. IGAD praises the Chairman of the Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Prime Minister of Sudan and IGAD Chair, H.E Dr Abdalla Hamdok, and all the leaders of the armed groups signatory to the peace agreement

IGAD also recognizes and praises the mediation role played by the Government of South Sudan under the leadership of H.E. President Salva Kiir as a good example of home-grown African solutions to African problems.

