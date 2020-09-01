South Africa: Pandemic Sees 20-Fold Increase in Number of Eastern Cape Civil Servants Doing Business With State

1 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The number of government employees in Eastern Cape doing business with the state has increased by almost 20 times during the Covid-19 pandemic from the previous financial year.

From a mere 29 during the 2019/2020 financial year, the number of civil servants doing business with the Eastern Cape government skyrocketed to 565 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane said last week that his exco has resolved that the respective heads of department "must take the necessary remedial action against potentially conflicted officials, the officials of departments responsible for sourcing quotations, bid evaluation committees and supply chain management officials. They will report action they have taken to the director-general in the Office of the Premier," Mabuyane said in a briefing last week.

He revealed that the value of business transactions these employees had with the government jumped to R46.9-million from R4.4-million between the fourth quarter of the 2019/20 financial year and the first quarter of the current financial year.

The MEC for Finance in the province, Mlungisi Mvoko, said in an answer to the Treasury on June 26 that in the 2019/2020 financial year there were only 26 civil servants who had done business with provincial departments and three who...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

