South Africa: Solving the Backlog - City of Cape Town Residents Could Get Subsidies to Build Rental Accommodation

1 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee supported a report on Tuesday that hopes to address the housing backlog in the city. The report, which is based on an in-depth analysis of small-scale rental units in Khayelitsha, could be instrumental in delivering housing opportunities faster.

The City of Cape Town's mayoral committee has supported a report that recommends the City put in place incentives for private property owners to provide affordable small-scale rental units.

The report was based on small-scale rental units on properties in Mandela Park, Graceland, Khaya, Eyethu and Ilitha Park, which are all in Khayelitsha. The report found that 7,425 additional housing opportunities have been provided on 5,294 properties, out of a total of 9,007 properties. Of the 7,425 opportunities, nearly 40% are formal additional housing structures.

Small-scale rental units are different from backyard units as they are formally constructed. The City will require that these small-scale rental units comply with national building regulations.

There are almost 600,000 people on the provincial housing waiting list - 65% of whom live in Cape Town, Tertius Simmers, the provincial MEC for Human Settlements, said in a Cape Talk interview in July 2020,

