South Africa: Bosasa Maintained Security and Provided Christmas Parcels to Nomvula Mokonyane, Says PA

In a morning of testimony that could be described as evasive, the Zondo Commission heard corroboration of parts of former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi's startling allegations against former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Taking the stand on Monday morning at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture was former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane's personal assistant Sandra Thomas. Thomas became Mokonyane's personal assistant in 1999, when Mokonyane was Safety and Security MEC in Gauteng. She has remained her personal assistant through Mokonyane's position as Gauteng premier, minister of water and sanitation, minister of communications, and minister of environmental affairs, and remains with Mokonyane in her current deployment to ANC headquarters in Luthuli House.

Thomas told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo she had, over 21 years, become "part of the family".

"You kind of fill the gap as they [women] are also wives and mothers."

It was a family which, the Zondo Commission has heard, received Christmas packages of meat worth R17,000 and had extensive home security installed by Bosasa. Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi also claimed Mokonyane received cash bribes of R50,000 from Bosasa over the course of several years.

Testifying before the...