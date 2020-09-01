South Africa: Civil Society Watch, 31 August - 4 September

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy

This week, trade talks and economic development in Africa feature prominently and while other organisations turn to child hunger, gender-based violence remains a significant topic.

This week's highlights: Questions that need answers

A famous revolutionary once wrote that "politics is concentrated economics". Not surprisingly, in South Africa, the focus is increasingly on our economic recovery strategy.

Debate is raging here and internationally around the Covid-19 economic moment - how to confront deep fault lines in societies and reset our economy. To help think through these issues, and to ensure that economics delivers social justice, the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), together with Maverick Citizen, is hosting a new webinar series that will examine these challenges.

The first webinar in this series will take place on Thursday, 3 September, at 11am and will cover a range of topics, including a feminist economic response to Covid-19 and a universal Basic Income Grant.

The event will be facilitated by activist economist and member of the Presidential Economics Advisory Council, Ayabonga Cawe in conversation with the IEJ's team of researchers and economists.

The focus on economics continues with the African Programme on Rethinking Development Economics (APORDE) launching a series of public seminars on issues...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

