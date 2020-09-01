South Africa's Odious Debt Tale

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen and Sasha Planting

South Africa is not alone in seeing its debt levels surge in the face of a Covid-triggered global economic collapse. But not all debts are equal.

Governments raise debt for all kinds of reasons. First and foremost, it is accumulated if government spending exceeds revenue. This is far from a bad thing if the money is spent properly and transparently, meets a defined purpose, and has a reasonable expectation of being paid off without crippling the state's ability to provide public services such as health, education and welfare.

Sadly, the global economic balance sheet also reeks of "odious debt" and "unsustainable debt." Examples of the former historically include the debt forced on Haiti at gunpoint by France to pay former slave owners compensation for the loss of their property - a monumental economic crime that drained capital from the fledgling nation for over a century.

More recently, campaigns for debt forgiveness for Africa over a decade ago championed by celebrities such as the Irish rocker Bono were anchored partly on the grounds that much of the continent's debt was incurred by rulers who siphoned or squandered the proceeds with scant benefit to the people.

In the case of South Africa,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

