South Africa: All Lives That Must Die

1 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
Amy Heydenrych

'It felt a bit strange taking the book Autopsy by Ryan Blumenthal to bed at night, with its promises to regale me of life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa,' says Amy Heynderych. Here is her dive into the book.

"Thou know'st 'tis common.

All that lives must die,

Passing through nature to eternity." - Hamlet

It's safe to say that 2020 has been a year characterised by an acute awareness of death. Every moment we exhaustedly connect to another Zoom call or pull on a misshapen mask, it looms behind us like a shadow, reminding us of what we are trying to avoid.

With that in mind, it felt a bit strange taking the book Autopsy by Ryan Blumenthal to bed at night, with its promises to regale me of life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa. Yet it became clear from the early pages that this wasn't a grisly retelling of the many ways to die in Africa, but an exploration of what kills us, and the central role forensic pathologists play in delivering justice.

As a writer of crime fiction, I have an innate interest in the physical details of a...

