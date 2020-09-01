South Africa: Nehawu Doubles Down During Covid-19 - Protect Us and Pay Us or We'll Strike

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Frontline healthcare workers are more important than ever during the Covid-19 crisis, but the public sector's largest union, Nehawu, is threatening to withdraw its members if the government doesn't protect workers, and, crucially, pay them what they believe they're owed.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa used his weekly newsletter to laud the type of public servant the country needs.

"Being a public servant is an honour and a privilege. It demands dedication, selflessness, professionalism, commitment and the utmost faithfulness to the principles of Batho Pele, of putting the people first," he wrote.

No one knows that better than frontline healthcare workers, who have lost hundreds of colleagues due to Covid-19, some of whom are gearing to go on strike.

The country's largest public-sector union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu), has reiterated its threat to strike if the government doesn't implement steps to protect workers from the coronavirus and pay employees a salary increase.

"Health and safety challenges have always been there, however, they have been exacerbated by the outbreak of the virus," said Nehawu General Secretary Zola Saphetha on Monday.

"Workers continue to be paid peanuts and also not getting bonuses while being overworked because of...

