South Africa: Ace Magashule Put On Mute As ANC Fightback Camp Gets Zoomed Out

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants the Integrity Commission reports to be binding as he spring-cleans the ANC.

After almost 1,000 days as ANC president, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally took the political wheel of the party after a special ANC meeting to deal with corruption.

While it is usually Secretary-General Ace Magashule who communicates party decisions to the public, Ramaphosa took the unprecedented step of running the keenly watched media conference on 31 August.

Magashule was sidelined and literally muted (the televised media conference took place on Zoom) as Ramaphosa announced that all party office-bearers who faced charges would be made to step aside or resign. (Magashule can mangle and edit National Executive Committee decisions to suit his agenda as he did on the question of the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank.)

Ramaphosa reeled off an arsenal of measures to deal with the corruption besetting the party and the government it runs. The top-level items are:

The action on the leaders who face criminal charges - former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has stepped down from her position as a provincial MPL; ANC MP Bongani Bongo has confirmed he will stand down and Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
