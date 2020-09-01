South Africa: Democracy Is Not an Endpoint

opinion

As the country slowly emerges from the heavy cloud of the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus must finally hone in on how South Africa is to recover its economy. Apart from the obvious, being the implementation of the illusive plan to ensure growth and a reversal of the 8% decline in GDP, the constitutional health of the country needs an urgent vaccine.

Three instances must suffice for one column to illustrate that the country's constitutional democracy is in the intensive care unit.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa generated an unusual and indeed very brave letter to the members of the ruling party in which he called for an end to corruption and recommended a series of measures that had to be taken to purge the stench of corruption from the ruling party. Almost immediately he was attacked by members of his own party, including his predecessor, who sought to invoke Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo and Govan Mbeki, to suggest that the Ramaphosa letter was a betrayal of their sacrifices. As if these giants of the struggle fought for the establishment of a government of rent-seekers and a governing party that was little concerned with the theft of public money...