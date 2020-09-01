South Africa: Ngidi Is the Accidental Hero in Proteas' New Dawn

analysis

Lungi Ngidi, the accidental hero in a transformation revolution in South African cricket, came away from last week's 'Culture Camp' in a reflective mood during turbulent times for the sport.

While the hierarchy of Cricket South Africa (CSA) fights over power and money, bringing the entire professional structure of the sport close to collapse, the people that really matter were doing their best to heal divisions.

The Proteas men's players, the flagship "brand" and the single biggest factor when it comes to television rights negotiations, and therefore income for CSA, spent several constructive days at the Skukuza Camp in the Kruger Park, plotting a better way forward.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, which rose out of the tragic murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on 25 May 2020, accelerated the process. The images of Floyd begging for mercy as a police officer blocked his airway with a knee on his neck, started a movement that has gone far beyond America's borders and has widened into sport.

BLM has sparked intense debate and scrutiny of South African cricket's own past. While a camp for SA's elite male players had been planned prior to recent BLM related events, the...