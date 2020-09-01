South Africa: Echoes of the Hani Revolt - and the Broederbond - in the Current Mess Within the ANC

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Terry Bell

Luthuli House, and not the people of South Africa, is in control of the ANC, and that mirrors the situation pre- and post-1948 when the Afrikaner Broederbond was the puppet master behind the National Party and the apartheid regime.

As battles continue to rage behind the scenes in Luthuli House and in gatherings at various levels within the governing ANC, what we are seeing playing out before us is a farce that began as a tragedy. At its core lies not corruption; the fact that malfeasance is endemic in the governing party is merely a symptom of a deeper malaise that has afflicted the ANC since its earliest decades in exile.

In May 2017, President Cyril Ramaphosa summed up the cause of the malaise that has maintained the rot in the ANC for the best part of 60 years: unity at all costs. At a meeting with rating agencies, he noted:

"The ANC will not split. We are not going to allow the ANC to split. It will not split because the ANC has the responsibility to unite the county and it has its own responsibility of remaining united."

That unity of the ANC is the overriding...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Lessons from Mali for Nigeria and West Africa - Defend Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.