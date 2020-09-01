South Africa: Echoes of the Hani Revolt - and the Broederbond - in the Current Mess Within the ANC

opinion

Luthuli House, and not the people of South Africa, is in control of the ANC, and that mirrors the situation pre- and post-1948 when the Afrikaner Broederbond was the puppet master behind the National Party and the apartheid regime.

As battles continue to rage behind the scenes in Luthuli House and in gatherings at various levels within the governing ANC, what we are seeing playing out before us is a farce that began as a tragedy. At its core lies not corruption; the fact that malfeasance is endemic in the governing party is merely a symptom of a deeper malaise that has afflicted the ANC since its earliest decades in exile.

In May 2017, President Cyril Ramaphosa summed up the cause of the malaise that has maintained the rot in the ANC for the best part of 60 years: unity at all costs. At a meeting with rating agencies, he noted:

"The ANC will not split. We are not going to allow the ANC to split. It will not split because the ANC has the responsibility to unite the county and it has its own responsibility of remaining united."

That unity of the ANC is the overriding...