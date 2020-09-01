South Africa: Nyameka Goniwe (1951-2020) - in Pursuit of Justice, On a Mission to Love

analysis

Nyameka Goniwe, the widow of Matthew Goniwe, one of the Cradock Four, a group of anti-apartheid struggle activists who were killed in 1985 by the security police, died in her home town at the weekend. Described as a woman who remained on a fierce quest to get justice for her husband, her family, friends and community remembered her for her soft heart, wisdom and selfless service to others.

"She was a person who would go out of her way to help others even if it was to her own detriment," was how Nyameka Goniwe's family described her on Monday after her sudden death on Saturday at the age of 69.

"She was feeling a bit unwell. She went for the Covid-19 test. The doctor discovered that her heartbeat was abnormal and her blood pressure was high. The doctor said they must wait for the result of the Covid-19 test before starting treatment," her nephew Mbulelo Goniwe said.

"Then she collapsed and died before she got her results. She tested negative for Covid-19 so we think it might have been a heart attack."

