South Africa: Dramatic Policy Shift - After U.S. Drops Inflation Targeting, Whither the Sarb?

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The year 2020 has had more than its share of seismic financial and economic policy events. Last week delivered one that would have the full backing of much of the ANC left, including the RET crowd, if it were implemented here: the US Federal Reserve said it was dropping its focus on inflation in favour of maximum employment.

A focus on inflation containment has for decades been one of the pinnacles of central bank policy around the world. It has certainly been an article of faith with the US Federal Reserve, the world's most influential central bank. For years its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) fine-tuned monetary policy in the world's largest economy to the beat of a 2% inflation rate.

That almost single-minded focus vanished last week. The Fed is now primed to support a strong labour market.

"The economy is always evolving, and the FOMC's strategy for achieving its goals must adapt to meet the new challenges that arise," the Federal Reserve chair, Jerome H Powell, said in a statement.

"Our revised statement reflects our appreciation for the benefits of a strong labour market, particularly for many in low- and moderate-income communities, and that a robust job market...

