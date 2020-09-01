South Africa: We Write What We Like - Journalism for Social Justice

analysis

We seek to be fair. Independent. Ethical. Objective. But we are not neutral on the small and great issues of our time on which we must all take sides.

On 2 September 2019, we published the first edition of Maverick Citizen, a new section of the Daily Maverick that would focus on news and views about activism, human rights and social justice. We promised a springtime for social justice journalism.

That was a year ago.

In the world we live in today, news and society move so fast that it's hard to quantify what happened in the last 365 days. The climate crisis deepened and the world continued warming, although Covid-19 offered the planet a temporary respite.

Inequality accelerated, this time with the aid of Covid-19. A novel coronavirus took 884,312 lives and counting.

China intensified its grip on the rebellion in Hong Kong. ZANU-PF intensified its grip on ordinary Zimbabweans. Beirut erupted in protest and later exploded, literally.

When so much happens so fast, it takes a conscious effort to slow time down, to understand that history is what is happening in the present, not the past - to document and dissect it.

Undoubtedly, the world is in a...