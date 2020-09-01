South Africa: Death Penalty Debate - South Africans Deserve More Than Cheap Political Tricks

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Clare Ballard

Every so often the death penalty debate surfaces. Inevitably, it does so in politically fraught circumstances: politicians purporting to prioritise the country's safety dangle the death penalty in front of a society traumatised by violence - the shiny prize to be awarded upon being voted into power.

The hackneyed debate of the death penalty as punishment is relived in the recent Mashaba v De Vos series.

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba makes it clear that he is well aware of the statistics and theory supporting the notion that the death penalty is not a meaningful deterrence to crime. He does not base his argument on the theory of deterrence, he says.

Rather, he "supports the death penalty because those who rape and murder would not be able to do it twice". In criminology circles this is called the 'incapacitation argument', and it has been discussed and examined in various jurisdictions around the world. It is usually referenced in debates about the effectiveness of lengthy sentences, and I think it is safe to generalise that scholars, for the most part, agree that lengthy sentences have no utility in crime prevention or rehabilitation. I have written about this before.

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

