South Africa: Life After Lockdown - Local Is Lekker, Small Is Sublime, Neighbourhood Is Nice

opinion

Covid-19 and global lockdowns have brought about tectonic shifts in social relations: The very rich have become obscenely rich, personal freedoms were waived as authoritarianism deepened, local value chains were destroyed, and we crossed a vital ecological threshold. It is time that we, the people, take back control.

The dark clouds of lockdown are gradually, yet gratefully, lifting. Within the wake of their heavy shadows we start to see the devastation caused. Businesses shattered, value-chains bruised, indebtedness in free fall, hunger a daily reality, and people psychologically scarred - perhaps for life - hiding their fears behind masks of pretence, innocently washing their hands (this devastation was not their doing).

South Africa is now more, not less, vulnerable than ever before. People are turning away from each other to mind their own businesses, while seeking ways to chart their much-needed respective roads to economic recovery at risk of failing to look behind and extend a helping hand to others. This, however, is insignificant compared to the real risk we face now.

Life after lockdown is life in the much haunted and discussed cauldron of the "new normal". The new normal is not a thing; it is not an Instagram...