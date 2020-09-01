South Africa: Show of Unity - NEC Backs New Ramaphosa Guidelines to Combat ANC Graft

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

President Cyril Ramaphosa lays down the law for fighting corruption in the ANC and says although there's a 'choreographed campaign' against him, he's thick-skinned.

The ANC's national leadership has drawn up clear guidelines for how to deal with members accused of corruption, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a two-hour Zoom press briefing following a special national executive committee meeting over the weekend.

Ramaphosa was also clear that the country's law enforcement agencies needed to be strong to tackle corruption, but said he would not interfere with them.

The 85 other members of the NEC also appeared to be unanimously behind Ramaphosa's leadership -- their statement, read by Ramaphosa, said the NEC endorsed the contents of his letter to ANC members in August "as a clear articulation of the policies and positions of the organisation" and agreed to the implementation of the action points in it. In the letter, Ramaphosa said the ANC stood as "accused number one" when it came to graft.

The statement also said the NEC "emerged with a clear direction and unity of purpose". It added: "This was one of the better meetings that the NEC has held."

This was despite calls before the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

