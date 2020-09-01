South Africa: Reflections of a Wayward Boy - Shorthand, Flyposting and a Lesson Learnt

analysis

Being white and male in the South Africa of 1962, I was doubly privileged. And I also possessed a degree of cheek that got me on to an all-expenses-paid journalism course in Cape Town, effectively to learn shorthand. There I met up with some people who would, over the years, become international figures. And I was taught important lessons by an old convict in a police cell.

"Got tobacco?" a hoarse voice demanded as soon as the cell door slammed shut and before my eyes had adjusted to the gloom. Then I saw him: a scruffy-looking elderly man, squatting in the corner of this concrete box with its steel door and single, heavily barred window. I smoked in those days and told him the police had confiscated my cigarettes. Hearing that this was my first arrest, he enlightened me on ways to smuggle tobacco and matches into a cell after an arrest. Also, where to hide such contraband once locked up. His final advice: "Never give them even your name unless you have to."

I was already aware that it was careless arrogance that had landed me in that Cape Town police cell. My cavalier attitude had also put two...