South Africa: Comrades Marathon Stalwart Nick Bester 'Lucky to Be Alive' After Attack

31 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Following a brutal assault, former Ironman champion and Comrades winner Nick Bester is in hospital with multiple injuries.

"I'm just very lucky to be alive. I'm very lucky to be alive. They could've killed me on the mountain. I don't know why they didn't. It's bad."

These were the words of Comrades Marathon icon Nick Bester as he spoke to Daily Maverick from his hospital bed on Monday. Bester is in hospital after being attacked while out on a training run in the Magaliesberg outside Pretoria on Sunday morning.

Former Comrades winner Nick Bester after being attacked while training in the Magaliesberg. (Photo: Twitter)

Bester was set to compete in the BrightRock Battle of the Sports charity event which is aimed at raising funds for personal protective equipment (PPE) needed by healthcare and frontline workers during Covid-19. The event is set to take place in mid-September.

He had teamed up with Bongmusa Mthembu and David Gatebe, with their manager being Comrades legend Bruce Fordyce - who himself was the victim of a similar incident back in 2017.

"I was attacked on the mountain while I was training. I was training for the Battle of the Sports. But I'm buggered now,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

