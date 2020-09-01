Malawi: Council On Waste Management Awareness Campaign

1 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Blackson Mkupatira

Mulanje — Mulanje District Council has engaged the public through environmental awareness campaign on waste management in some of its major trading centres as one way of promoting proper waste disposal.

In an Interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday at Limbuli Market, the Council's Acting Environmental Officer, Lucy Magawa said it was high time people realized the dangers of waste mismanagement as the practice is on the rise in the district.

"Due improper waste disposal, there are many issues that have risen in markets like outbreak of waterborne diseases such as diarrhea due to use of polluted waters," she added

Magawa said this was the reason the Council was engaging the communities especially those around trading center on issues of proper waste management.

"We are encouraging them to stop using plastic bags as they are non e biodegradable and consider reusing plastic bottles apart from advising them to prepare reasonable amount of meals to reduce food wastes that results into garbage that also leads to environmental pollution," she said.

Magawa disclosed that the Council has plans to carry out a cleaning exercise that would target most of the local markets in the district to ensure markets are garbage free.

Secretary for Limbuli Market Committee, Allan Kambuzi said there was need to sensitize people on proper waste disposal.

He said currently the market was facing a lot of sanitation problems as people continue to throw waste everywhere, adding that the whole market has only three cleaners responsible for waste management.

"As a committee we have also put in place various measures to address the issue but we are failing to enforce them especially during market days as the market becomes overcrowded," Kambuzi said.

